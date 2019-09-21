Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$9.15 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$8.41 and a one year high of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 59.91. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.09.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Frederick William Steiner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,732 shares in the company, valued at C$9,627,652.94. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,883,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,949,565. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,397.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

