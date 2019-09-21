Chiliz Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.34 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $22.34 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00210576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.01218912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,536,995,515 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.