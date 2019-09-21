Chromia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $2.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.01220745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018629 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 249,593,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,143,277 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.