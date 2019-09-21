Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 112,071 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 508.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Eastgroup Properties worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.11. 540,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,582. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

