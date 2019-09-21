Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 26,333 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $80,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Churchill Downs by 151.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 245,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,321. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

