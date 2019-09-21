Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 214,548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 363.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 64,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

