Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $50,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,941,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,532,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $67,733.18. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 697,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,017. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.17. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

