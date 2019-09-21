Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCSG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 805,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

