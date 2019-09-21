Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 172,873 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 172,873 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 533,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 73,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 593,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,609.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 794,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

