Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.45.

EIX stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

