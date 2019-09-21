Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

