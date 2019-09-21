CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRTN. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on Triton International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

TRTN stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.30. Triton International has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $408,274.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 116.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Triton International by 331.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

