Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $2,379,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.98. The company had a trading volume of 628,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.