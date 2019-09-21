CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 186 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 86,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,788. The stock has a market cap of $454.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

