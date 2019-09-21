Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) vs. Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Critical Review

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $93.64 million 2.42 $19.54 million N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $60.98 million 2.82 $17.27 million $0.76 9.97

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 10.16% 1.01% Riverview Bancorp 27.67% 13.03% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.