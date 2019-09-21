Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,055,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732,882. The firm has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.