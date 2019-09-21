Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.67. 5,643,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,814. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.