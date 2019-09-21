Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $988,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.09.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.36. 2,556,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

