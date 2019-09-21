Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $225.56. 1,993,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock worth $28,232,160 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

