Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $49.60. 22,208,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,277,253. The stock has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

