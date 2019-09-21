Consensus (SEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Consensus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $56.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Consensus has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00147166 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,885.15 or 0.99220351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

