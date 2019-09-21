Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, UEX, HADAX and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01224690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00094404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018268 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, UEX, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

