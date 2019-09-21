ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Cap of $6.62 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX and CPDAX. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 3% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $42,270.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008119 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Huobi and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

