Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CON. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €138.58 ($161.14).

Continental stock opened at €118.38 ($137.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a fifty-two week high of €160.45 ($186.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.40.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

