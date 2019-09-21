Contrasting EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) & North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Profitability

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A North American Palladium 35.43% 22.83% 18.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.69 $533.58 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.60 $91.96 million N/A N/A

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has higher revenue and earnings than North American Palladium.

Summary

North American Palladium beats EXXARO RESOURCE/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

