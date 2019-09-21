Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Shares of CORR opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 47.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2,049.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

