Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

