Cortex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Huobi, CoinEx and Bithumb. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00209877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.01221289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017961 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020949 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinTiger, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx, Bithumb, BitForex, DEx.top, UEX, CoinEx, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

