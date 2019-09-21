Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,167 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 30,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,012. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

