Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 115,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,727. The stock has a market cap of $326.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

