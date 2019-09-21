Covesting (COV) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $77,038.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00208117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.01207552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00091942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018452 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.