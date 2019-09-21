CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.81% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

