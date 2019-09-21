Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Crown were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 329,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Crown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crown by 59.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,489. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

