CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.88. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,389 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,830,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

