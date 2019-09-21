CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 3,400 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $225.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,853 shares of company stock valued at $21,215,994. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

