CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 4,568 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 185.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.98. 9,808,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,100. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $333.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

