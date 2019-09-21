CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $168.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,995. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $147.82 and a 12-month high of $250.95. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

