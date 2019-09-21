CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

