CYCLEAN One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,710.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. CYCLEAN has a market cap of $110,266.00 and $1,710.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.01219014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020888 BTC.

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io.

CYCLEAN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

