D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 462,156 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Zimmer Biomet worth $98,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,665.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

