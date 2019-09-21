D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $76.46 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,020,051 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of Citizens Financial Group worth $76,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 196,319 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

CFG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 7,281,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

