D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 523,757 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 523,757 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.00% of HD Supply worth $137,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HDS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 1,136,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

