D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,306,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSE DCUD remained flat at $$49.75 during trading hours on Friday. 304,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,381. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

