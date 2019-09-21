DAEX Price Down 10.8% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $612,541.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last week, DAEX has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.14 or 0.05364505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001067 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.