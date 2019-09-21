Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Daseke worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3,804.2% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,900 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 474,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Daseke Inc has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,070. Corporate insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

