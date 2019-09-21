Datum Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,288.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, Datum has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $122,288.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00210394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.01221264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.