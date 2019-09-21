Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.77 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $35.79 million and $8.77 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, DDEX, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, BigONE, Binance, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, DDEX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Liqui, Huobi, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, TOPBTC and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

