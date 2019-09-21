DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DNZOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENSO CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

DNZOY stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

About DENSO CORP/ADR

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

