Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,128,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

