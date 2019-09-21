Dougherty & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Dougherty & Co currently has a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of IIN opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.72. IntriCon has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

